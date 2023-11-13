The director of the next fighting game reveals the new characters of Reina and Victor Chevalier, the new fighters with combat styles never seen before.

Tekken 8 arrives in January PCSteam Deck, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and Bandai Namco reveals these two characters as fighters: Reina with acrobatic fighting style based on Taidō and Victor Chevalier with his CQB.

Let’s talk first about her, a character conceived during the development of the Tekken 7 story a decade ago and with a vital role in the story of Tekken 8, The Dark Awakens. Its design is Mariko Shimazaki, diseñadora de Kazumi y Josie para Tekken 7.

Despite his elegant and charming appearance, he exudes a charismatic sense of evil and this is reflected in the duality of his character in both personality and fighting style.

Reina uses an acrobatic fighting style based on Taidō, with fast and brutal techniques that reflect his character. Uses a special move called Sentai to close distances quickly and launch attacks, but the Unsoku allows him to launch powerful attacks with agile footwork.

Furthermore, it has acquired Techniques such as the Wind God Fist and the Spinning Demonsynonymous with Mishima-style karate, and even exhibits the appearance of a powerful fighter with the Wrath of Heaven stance that Heihachi once used.

Reina is a character that emphasizes duality in several aspects and creates a different counterpart to the powerful Mishima style karate along with Taidō as a second fighting style; This is known for its graceful and fast movements, with sharp and agile attacks.

When producing the techniques, they collaborated with renowned expert Tetsuji Nakano, who has won the World Championship four times. He is an expert and his advice on techniques helped to further highlight the distinctive features and personality of Reina’s movements.

Joins the cover and poster alongside Lili and Hwoarang

Let’s talk now about Victor Chevalier, founder of the armed forces of the Union of Nations and living legend of the French army. Driven by his aspiration to save more people, he took on the role of commander of the UN forces and decided to lead from the front in battle.

He is a key character in the settings for the balance of power in the world of Tekken 8 and has a unique combat style that they have described as Superspy-style CQB; He is an extraordinary combatant with combat knives, karambit and optical weapons.

Excels in the handling of double weapons, combining skills of military combat techniques, science fiction, ninjutsu, super spy tactics and chivalrous style. You can attack from a distance with firearms, strike from out of range, and more.

With his “Iai Stance” stance, he employs electromagnetic battōjutsu with superlative range to penetrate opponent’s defenses. His high-speed movements with optical camouflage allow him to effectively evade enemy attacks and launch counterattacks.

Furthermore, the Victor’s deep knowledge of martial arts and eastern culture is made evident through his skillful use of a Japanese sword during combat.

His stingy personality embodies the Japanese virtue of Mottainai (disdain for waste), which is reflected in his actions, phrases, and more.

These have been the two new Tekken 8 characters: Reina and Victor Chevalier, fighters with combat styles never seen before in the saga.