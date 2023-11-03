Bandai Namco has released a new Tekken 8 trailer to introduce Victor Chevaliera completely new character who will be part of the fighting game’s roster.

Victor Chevalier is a living legend who founded the independent forces of the United Nations. Descended from a line of illustrious knights, with the dream of saving anyone who needs help, he decides to follow in his father’s footsteps by enlisting in the French Navy, before joining the United Nations following this desire. Realizing that the world was about to be taken over by a giant corporation, founded and trained the Raven Force, a group of armed forces with the authority to act at their discretion to counter the corporation’s private militias. Wearing his haute couture suit and harnessing the latest optical weapons, Victor took the reins of the United Nations forces, commanding his army and preparing for battle.

Victor Chevalier he is voiced by the famous French actor Vincent Cassel. “I discovered Tekken in the early ’90s, but I really started playing it when Eddy Gordo was introduced. He was a capoeira professional and I was doing it too, so I only played with him,” said Vincent Cassel. “What I like about Victor Chevalier is the fact that he is a French character in such an internationally renowned game. Besides the fact that he is very sophisticated and is an excellent promoter of a certain idea of ​​French elegance through his appearance and mannerisms. These characteristics of him, in addition to the fact that I was called to dub him, led me to become particularly interested in the character.”

Tekken 8 will be available soon on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series