Bandai Namco has made it official the hardware requirements necessary to run the PC version of Tekken 8both in the minimum and recommended configuration, by updating the current product page on Steam.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon R9 380X

DirectX: version 12

Disk space: 100GB

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: version 12

Disk space: 100GB

We remember that Tekken 8 will be available on January 26, 2024 not only on PC, but also on PS5 and Xbox Series

