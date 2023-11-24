Bandai Namco has made it official the hardware requirements necessary to run the PC version of Tekken 8both in the minimum and recommended configuration, by updating the current product page on Steam.
Minimum requirements
Operating system: Windows 10 64-Bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
RAM: 8GB
Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon R9 380X
DirectX: version 12
Disk space: 100GB
Recommended requirements
Operating system: Windows 10 64-Bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
RAM: 16GB
Video Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
DirectX: version 12
Disk space: 100GB
We remember that Tekken 8 will be available on January 26, 2024 not only on PC, but also on PS5 and Xbox Series
