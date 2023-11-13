Bandai Namco presented the last character to complete the Tekken 8 roster: it’s Reinathe Purple Lightning, protagonist of a new trailer.

This new character is surrounded by mystery and all we know about her is that she is a student at Mishima Polytechnical School. She also seems to have a very special interest in Jin, and especially in fighting him. Reina is able to use her moves at the speed of light to get the better of his opponents.

In total, the Tekken 8 roster will be made up of 32 characters, including Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, on whose fight the fighting game’s plot will be based. Finally, let us remember that the game will be available from January 26, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

Previous article

The Talos Principle 2: Croteam pays homage to cats