Bandai Namco’s new fighting game will feature a total of 32 starting fighters.

Tekken 8 will have 32 playable characters

Join the conversation

Bandai Namco does not stop announcing news of Tekken 8which aims to be the biggest fighting video game of the year 2024. If a few weeks ago the return of a classic fighter was confirmed, now it is shown in a new trailer that anticipates the return of Devil Jin, Zafina, Alisa Bosconovich and Lee Chaolanfour fighters that players have been able to meet in past installments and will now fight again in the promising title.

With the announcement of four more fighters, Tekken 8 has 30 fighters on its roster, although this has not yet been closed, since the IGN media anticipated that the final fighters of the game will be announced tomorrow, Thursday, November 2 and the next day. In this way, there are only two free spots left to be included in the initial roster of the game that could later add guests through DLC.

The pools to guess the two remaining Tekken 8 characters begin now. Both new characters and other mythical ones return completely renewed thanks to new models created from scratch. Among the classics, Paul Phoenix, King, Marshall Law and Nina Williams return, while among the surprises are Jun Kazamawho returns since his disappearance in Tekken 2, or Raven, which was part of the Tekken 6 story 15 years ago. As a novelty it is Lilya new character of Peruvian origin.

Tekken 8, first major release of 2024

Since announcing its release date, Tekken 8 has become one of the first big titles of next yearWell, the game will hit stores on January 26, 2024 on the already confirmed platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Among the great unknown aspects of the game, we can expect a greater presentation of its story mode, which aims to be deeper than the previous ones, while its new Arcade Quest mode It will allow you to create your own avatar to conquer rivals in a variety of different arcades.

Join the conversation