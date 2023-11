Bandai Namco has released a new trailer on gameplay in Tekken 8this time dedicated entirely to Leo Kliesen.

Introduced to the fighting game series with Tekken 6, Leo is a German-born martial arts expert very agile capable of inflicting massive damage thanks to his skill in bajiquan. The video highlights the explosive strength of this German fighter.

We remind you that Tekken 8 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from January 26, 2024.

