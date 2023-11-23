Surely see in the same sentence «Ted Lasso» y “came back” It has made your little heart skip a beat and with good reason. Saying goodbye to the great Apple TV+ series was hard, so any sign of return from the most beloved soccer coach of the streaming era is always welcome. Even if it’s for a special like the one he now stars in alongside Hannah Waddingham…

Index

See all sections

Ted Lasso, a series to remember

Ted Lasso will always be in our hearts. It is one of those series that really do not tell anything transcendental – except for specific moments – nor do they establish endless and intense debates or conversations on social networks, but, as we would say today, “they leave your heart soft.” That feeling has been key to the success of this production built around an American football coach who has no idea about European football but who takes the leadership reins of a first division team in the Premier League.

What looked like a real catastrophe ends up being the best decision for both our dear Ted and the players of the AFC Richmondgiving us fun, tender and entertaining moments in a rather brief chapter format that has made them quite easy to consume.

Their three seasons were little for many fans, so meeting again Jason Sudeikisthe leading actor, just another of the great characters in the cast in a special Apple TV+ video, has been quite a surprise.

A special return to Apple TV+

It turns out that our beloved soccer coach has made an exception and has returned to the block’s content platform to promote his former boss in fiction. In this way, we see how Hannah Waddingham gets into a taxi in London and begins to sing a Christmas song to which she responds to the driver. It is then that she realizes that the person behind the wheel is none other than Jason Sudeikis and they both end up singing as a couple.

He’s back in England for another job. pic.twitter.com/7vvID98FhI — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 22, 2023

The video has been spread through the official Apple TV+ account on Twitter, under the message “He’s back for another job«. And let us remember that in the end of the series, Ted decides to leave the club and return to the US to be with his son, whom he misses too much to miss so many things in his life being so far away. A slightly bittersweet ending, but in line with the character and his motivations.

A nice way to promote “Home for Christmas” one musical especial for the Christmas season that the actress has prepared together with Apple TV+. The program was already announced in April of this year and recorded just a month later at the London Coliseum. Now you have it to enjoy in the company’s catalog if you like this kind of very English specials.