Suara.com – Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G was officially launched in Indonesia, held on Tuesday (28/11/2023) at Lippo Mall Puri, West Jakarta.

A folding cellphone that is usually known for its expensive price, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G actually refutes this view by being priced at IDR 7,999,000 during the promotion from its official price of IDR 8,999,000.

“Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is the latest folding screen smartphone designed for the times

the future, but created in the present and TECNO brings a premium folding screen experience to the market

Indonesia, with the aim of bringing the experience of advanced folding screen technology closer to more people, which can now be accessed by every consumer in Indonesia,” explained Ryan Zhang, Country Manager of TECNO Indonesia

Currently, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G comes with an 8+8 GB RAM variant and 256 GB ROM storage.

The promotional prices above are valid until 31 December 2023.

This smartphone is equipped with a large 6.9 inch screen with a screen ratio of up to 94.5 percent and P3 full color, resulting in more vivid and immersive colors.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty)

This screen also supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and high-frequency PWM blackout of up to 1440Hz, ensuring eye comfort and reducing power consumption, making it possible to have longer battery life.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G has a Cover Screen on the front screen called “The Planet”, in the shape of a circle with three cameras installed that resemble a planet and its satellites.

There is also another interesting feature, namely “Interactive Virtual Pet”, a virtual pet display that can be interacted with when notifications come in.

These interactive features add to the appeal of the device for many people.

In terms of camera, this smartphone is equipped with 64 MP Ultra-Clear FreeCam System technology, 13MP Ultra-wide Camera and 32MP Dual-Flash Eye-Focus Front Camera to capture moments in various scenarios.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is light in weight at only 194 grams, making it easy for users to carry it anywhere.

It is only 6.95 mm thick when opened, and only 88.77 mm long when folded, giving it a compact body to put in a bag or pocket.

“Tecno’s team of designers and engineers have worked hard to provide the best experience for

“all consumers without exception will feel the comfort of using a folding screen smartphone to increase efficiency, productivity and portability as well as introduce a more innovative entertainment experience in photography, video, music and much more,” said Anthoni Roderick, Public Relations Manager of TECNO Indonesia.

This launch event also marks the opening of the first series of exhibitions in Jakarta, taking place from 28 November to 3 December 2023.

Official launch of Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G in Indonesia, Tuesday (28/11/2023). (Tecno Mobile)

Visitors can experience the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G folding screen technology for themselves.

Exhibition events are increasingly attracting attention because they offer interesting entertainment such as Dart Games, Lucky Draw and Mini Golf, which further enliven the visiting experience.