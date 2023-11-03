More than 4 million people suffer from insomnia in Spain, according to the latest data published on the matter. A figure that increases every year, and can have multiple origins, from stress or daily problems, to undiagnosed diseases, or a nocturnal chronotype.

Fortunately, Technology can help you fall asleep better, and in many cases through applications that are completely free and easy to use. In this article we are going to learn about precisely apps that help you sleep better, so that you can rest in the most rewarding way possible. After all, sleeping well is essential to carry out your daily life in a good way.

Relax melodies, an app that helps you sleep better

According to some studies, it is not advisable to sleep with your mobile phone next to you. But there are times when its use is capable of improving your insomnia problems. Who doesn’t know traditional tricks like counting sheep and similar exercises? In the end, it’s about doing your best to clear your mind and relax.

Relax melodies, as its name suggests, It has different relaxing sounds, often inspired by natureso that Morpheus does not resist you.

BetterSleep: sleep better

It is common to tell stories to children before going to sleep. If it works with them, why not with adults? BetterSleep proposes a careful variety of sounds, stories and meditations so that going to bed isn’t a real hell.

In addition, it also has the option to monitor sleep, so you can better understand how your rest works. Because it is not the same in each individual.

Calm: Meditation and Sleep

Most specialists agree that sleeping, at least five hours, is essential to avoid suffering both mental and physical problems. If you find it difficult to achieve them, and even more so at once, the Calm application can also help you.

Like other options, it has relaxing stories and sounds, but places special emphasis on meditationone of the best ways to feel at peace and, at least in theory, achieve a deeper and more restful sleep.

Sleep Cycle: improve your sleep

Sleep cycles are capricious. Not everyone sleeps the same, nor rests in the same way at different times. Sleep Cycle is an app that helps you sleep better, thanks to its various functions, such as a smart alarm, so you wake up better.

In addition, it studies your snoring and has a clear and simple interface, so that it is easy for you to handle at all times.

The Clock: Beautiful Alarm Clock

Whether you suffer from insomnia or not, reality happens because the problem in the end is not sleeping too little, but the moment you wake up. Especially in those people who have difficulty falling asleep at night.

The Clock is an application that makes getting out of bed more pleasant, and even prevents you from running the risk of turning off the alarm and continuing to sleep. This concern, although it may seem untrue, can also generate stress and worsen rest.

In short, alternatives that can help you sleep better and feel more active and in better spirits during the day. Because resting is one of the most important parts of every day. And sometimes, a real pleasure.