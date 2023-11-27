Connected is born, the startup that helps and trains those who were not born “with the phone in their hand” (but not only) to interface with everyday technological problems. Interview with the two founders

“It’s Friday, I’m having lunch at the nonna to eat my usual pasta with meat saucewhen I am inundated with a series of questions, now increasingly ‘daily’: Leo no longer works telephone, can you fix it for me? Now there too bill online, how do you pay? And it smartwatch Grandpa’s look, he doesn’t take anymore, why? But this Spid however, how does it work? From those questions I realize that the ‘telephone that is acting up’, the ‘Spid that is not working’, the expenses to be paid virtually, are not contingent problematic situations – which concern only my family – but rather collective difficultiesremained a bit in the shadows”.

Thus begins the journey of Connessisrlthe project born from the initiative of two young university students, Leonardo Foroni e Alessandro Zavattin– the first graduate in Communication at the University of Bergamo, the second in electronic Engineering at the Polytechnic of Milan, who decided to encounter a not so obvious mission: to help, train and make independent those with technology he has never been familiar with it, but is forced to interface almost daily.

“Our society asks us to be increasingly digital, but many citizens are not able to simply activate the SPID independently”, they underline Fake e Zavattin to Affaritaliani. “Connessisrl was born as a reality that puts itself at the service of the territory to fill all these shortcomings, through a targeted digital path”, say the two founders. In short, a kind of “small school”, based on ad hoc lessons, which however arrive directly at home.

Connecting digitally by breaking down technological gaps: how does the service you offer actually work?

Connessisrl, through its website and social pages (Instagram and Facebook), offers people the opportunity to book lessons directly at home, useful for learning the functioning of daily technological tools/practices. The fields of interest are many: they range from that medico to that tax (e.g. how to pay the car tax or request the ISEE at the Caf) to the world computer scientist (e.g. how to unlock PCs and phones, buy groceries online, flights or clothes). We tend to receive two types of calls: those who need a single intervention and those who have the desire to learn to use the technology in more detail. At that point, once we understand the final objective, we establish a real training course: we go to people’s homes, we make them understand the specific functioning of the site or the booking method, then creating some guide lists– a kind of Go with me- always reusable.

What age group does the audience that reads/writes there fall into? Only “seniors” or also some young people?

Actually our audience is very varied: we interface with elderly people who do not know how to turn on the PC, but also middle-aged or young people who, despite having a consolidated digital background, want to become more ‘smart’. This is because they have understood that being technological is not a ‘plus’, but rather an increasingly requested and necessary skill to live actively in society.

What requests do you get asked most often? Any anecdotes?

Spid, recipes, car tax, but also problems related to PCs and smartphones. The requests are diversified. Perhaps what struck us most in this last period was the call from a ladyalmost eighty years old, very ‘advanced’ on a digital level: she makes online bank transfers by herself, consults her home banking independently, buys on Amazon, has the shopping delivered to her home, but with Google it doesn’t have a great feeling. You called us the first time because you couldn’t properly access the ‘search bar’. While the second because she didn’t know how to use second screen sharing. In short, many times we realize that gods exist paradoxes even among those with advanced digital skills. In general, however, especially the elderly, live a inferiority complex: they are afraid to use technology because they don’t feel up to the task. Among Connessi’s objectives, in addition to making people technologically independent, there is also the goal of eliminating them prejudices.

When we talk about digitalisation, one key word can only come to mind: Pnrr. The plan with which Italy, thanks to EU funds, has the possibility of changing its face. Also from the point of view of technology education. In the Public Administration alone, the State plans to offer courses to at least 750 thousand employees by 2026. With Connessi, would you also like to create a bridge between the center and the periphery?

First of all, it must be stated that two of the objectives that our start up wants to achieve, such as digitalization and inclusion, perfectly match the EI objectives pillars of the Pnrr. In this wake we have begun to undertake communications with all local authorities, starting with the province of Monza, which recently granted us official patronage for our ‘Brianza Connessa’ initiative. The aim is to establish a network of contact with all the neighboring municipalities to organize and offer free digital training courses, reaching all that population who cannot afford, to date, a paid service. We started by proposing ourselves to a target of ‘wealthy’ people, who are able to support ‘extra’ expenses, by investing in training. But there are those who perhaps struggle to make ends meet and don’t have this possibility. A State, which aspires to make the country increasingly digitalised, must therefore be able, also by supporting local initiatives, to get closer to everyone.

Starting from the creation of a public digital identity system, AgiD is putting something in place…

Yes, but at the base the short circuit is evident. The agency for Digital Italy, through which the government provides funds to digitize online platforms (from PagoPa to home banking), has made available for Italian municipalities, from post-Covid onwards, thousands of funds for making apps and sites increasingly simple, intuitive and affordable. But some people, who were born in a different technological era, are still not able to deal with these processes in completely autonomous manner. Creating services like PagoPa, Spid and so on is very right, but they are not enough on their own. It’s like someone who has a Ferrari, but doesn’t have a license to use it: it becomes a completely useless vehicle. We are not witnessing a race, but rather a chase towards digitalisation. And some, unfortunately, risk falling further and further behind.

You started from the intention of “connecting” the territory, creating a dialogue with neighboring institutions. However, is there any bigger dream in the drawer?

As mentioned above, Connessisrl’s first objective is to become a cornerstone of the local territory equipped with one of its own hub (also physical) active in the province of Monza and Brianza. In this way, anyone who needs advice can go directly to our “studio”, dialogue and talk with us. It would be nice then expand also throughout the North, and why not also in the rest of Italy. Even if the biggest dream is to open one Onlus made up of young people like us. Young people who, with a solid technological background, want to offer their time and knowledge free of charge to those who are most in difficulty. And also from this perspective, the service we would like to propose is ambitious: if today we offer online lessons, in the future the objective is to create a hybrid model, alternating with in-person and live moments. Which does not end only in the “training moment”, but rather has a duration over time: those who turn to us for help will then be able to remain in Connessi, choosing the most suitable path based on their needs. A kind of community digitaleincreasingly inclusive, capable of giving and receiving, through a continuous educational-knowledge exchange.

Subscribe to the newsletter