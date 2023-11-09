The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a title with such great and practically infinite possibilities, that it is obvious that with the large community that it has behind itthere are some aspects that could have been improved.

As the GameRant media outlet has compiled, it seems that Orni Village could have been even better than it ended up being in the Nintendo game. As far as we remember, it has a high probability of being nominated as a candidate for best game of the year at the GOTY gala.

Below we will list you some points that we found interesting to highlight:

More facilities to obtain armor against low temperatures. This point is somewhat more subjective: “that there were more references to the past of Orni Village.” The ancestors of Orni Village are shown in flashbacks, which makes the plot in this arc feel somewhat distant. Characters like Kass are missed, since it seems that TOTK has “swallowed the earth.” Teba was very important in Breath of the Wild and her participation in Tears of the Kingdom declines considerably.

It is normal that you agree more or less.