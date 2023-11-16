Tears of the Kingdom has passed during these months as one of Nintendo’s main gamesand which is also nominated in the best game of the year category at the GOTY 2023 gala. An honor that very few titles can boast of having achieved.

While the experience of playing Tears of the Kingdom is incredible and deeply impressive (we leave you our complete analysis and guide), there are some things and aspects of the game that could have seen themselves a little more empowered. One of them is the cinematics and the development of certain characters.

Some characters like Yona or Ganondorf could have had more time appearing in the cinematics. Lack of depth in Ganondorf’s motives for conquering Hyrule, since he does not reveal (beyond personal ambition and evil) what his motives would be. Rauru and Sonia lack a more detailed background that does not delve fully into the past of both characters to understand the roots of Hyrule. Cutscenes that further explain Ganondorf’s past and his Calamity form and his original corporeal form.

Remember that these are just some tips and aspects that Tears of the Kingdom could have delved into to help us. some very interesting cinematics in the development of certain key characters For the history. Leave your opinion in comments.

