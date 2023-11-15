Teardowndeveloped and published by Tuxedo Labs, is available today on PlayStation and Xbox. Originally published on PC in 2022, it is a simulation video game in which you take total control of a character in the full style of GTA, but with stylized voxel graphics.

Additionally, the new premium DLC “Time Campers” is included, launching today on PC and consoles. The trailer is narrated by Owen Wilson, the famous American actor who recently participated in the second season of Loki, now available on Disney Plus.

