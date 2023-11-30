Recently added to the PlayStation Plus catalog with the release on console, Teardowndeveloped and published by Tuxedo Labs, has reached an unexpected new sales milestone, reaching as many as 2.5 million players. Furthermore, the trailer was recently voiced by actor Owen Wilson.

“We are genuinely amazed by the incredible response we have received since Teardown launched on consoles. It’s heartening to see hundreds of thousands of new players join our community, bringing new energy and ideas. As we look ahead to 2024 and beyond, We’re excited to share that we’re working on some significant updates, including free online multiplayer. We’re already experimenting with fun new ways to play Teardown with friends or even in friendly competition. It’s an exciting time for us and we look forward to bringing you these updates soon.” said Marcus Dawson, CEO of Tuxedo Labs.

