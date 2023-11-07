After Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story and an exaggerated number of other productions, it will land on November 10th Teamfight Tactics the full-bodied and interesting Rumble Remix updatedesigned to enrich an already well-enriched experience.

The mobile world is rich, very rich in productions of every type and genre. The success of Luca Galante’s Vampire Survivors, one of the most concrete examples, is certainly the most infamous and well-known, as well as the one that has become at the same time a real yardstick. In fact, a video game inspired by the world of League of Legends, which is now among dedicated works, could not be missing to its lore and many other connections, it could even make the very intricate worlds of Dark Souls pale in comparison Apex Legends.

In recent days, however, between one thing and another, I participated in an event dedicated to Teamfight Tactics, the multiplayer strategy video game which, shortly, will be updated with Rumble Remix, a substantial additional content designed to add further salt to the mobile work. Between one battle and another, discovering how deep the White Rabbit’s Hole can be, I won and lost, but above all I interfaced with an implementation that could bring big and notable innovations to the work.

A TUTTO TEAMFIGHT TACTICS: RUMBLE REMIX

During the presentation, and in general within the event, the main theme brought forward by the developers has always been one: music. Always fundamental within the tactical video gamewhich is based on arenas and total clashes with enemies of all kindsthe tracks and musical pieces will have a fundamental role regarding the lore within the title. In this sense, when creating your own team and, in general, a close-knit team, your own composition will automatically be formed. A decidedly complex task, in reality, since this gestation passed into the hands of expert composers who did their utmost to offer content that also broadened the player’s feeling with the title.

A result thatconsidering my evidence, it was satisfying. Can music mix with Teamfight Tactics’ fast and lively gameplay? Incredible, but true, yes: he can do it and how. In this regard, it is the traits, directly connected to the musical pieces within the clashes, that give further emphasis and depth to the struggles that can be linked together and the moments to be experienced; sometimes it will be enough to simply deploy your units on the board and wait for the rest to develop. Meanwhile, while you fight and try to bring home the victory, the music will accompany the player.

In addition to the music, however, the performances will improve with many choreographies: everything, in this sense, depends on the traits of the characters in play.

In addition to the music, however, the performances will improve with many choreographies: everything, in this sense, depends on the traits of the characters in play. In addition to compensating with different strategies, there will be several new bonus features that can be used within the experience. True Damage, useful for maximizing damage and causing harm, will give extra speed to actions, granting you power as you accumulate more items. Akali, the protagonist of this massive update, he will be able to join the ranks of True Damage or Pentakill. In short, their members will have bonus damage that will increase with kills. Subsequently, however, there are also Heartsteel, with the aim of getting to the bottom of it to win the respect of the entire lobby. The importance of the traits, considering the three categories of the update, has been built to offer greater involvement.

LOTS OF ACTION AND LOTS OF BATTLES

The team’s goal is clearly to offer a playlist of the best moments from the old sets, starting with Runeterra Reforged. The portals will have a greater impact than that of the last set, so much so that they will develop further adventurous moments. Remix RumbleUnlike the others, focuses on spectacularization and experimentation, giving the player the opportunity to interface with boundless and unexpected fun. In this sense, however, the Legends will not return: the team intends to fully explore the new mechanics and therefore offer an even deeper experience.

The Ipestars, in this sense, have immediate and boundless power, very useful in battle to counter enemies and literally make the difference between one scenario and another

New implementations will includeso, the Ipestar, or stars available on the board, sometimes appearing in shops. The Ipestars, in this sense, have immediate and boundless power, very useful in battle to counter enemies and literally make the difference between one scenario and another, guaranteeing a bonus of one to their traits. Some Hyperstars, in fact, will be complex to find and some will only be available at the end of the game, which will force players to explore every square meter to obtain these precious treasures. The biggest newsBut, are reserved for ranked matches and cosmetic items within the experience. With Remix Rumble, in this sense, the team intends to offer many customizations since the official launch of the update.



There will be the Hearthsheet mini sets, highly anticipated by long-time fans, followed by the K/DA arena, offering a perfect place to battle with players from around the world (Teamfight Tactics is also coming to Asia). To about, the team’s attention is above all towards eSports and the Vegas Opena very important US event in which players from all over the world and players will compete for the title within Teamfight Tactics, with the aim of winning.

Remix Rumble, in addition to adding a lot of quality and many contents and corrections, also improves the general performance and refines some internal peculiarities of the work

Remix Rumble, in addition to adding a lot of quality and many contents and corrections, also improves the general performance and refines some internal particularities of the work. It seems that Riot Games has spent many hours to offer an implementation capable of being better than the previous one, with the aim of offering at the same time a unique context, traits and peculiarities. All that remains is to expect betterno, in a game world that is increasingly expanding.

