We have a multitude of options to watch television, but a fairly convenient one is to watch it through our favorite mobile device, such as the phone, or even through the browser on our laptop.

And among all the options that we have available, the TDTChannels application stands out, which allows us to watch national and international channels that are broadcast free on our iPhone, Android device or also in our favorite browser.

TDTChannels It does not usually offer many updates throughout the year, but when it does release them, they are worth mentioning since they usually include interesting new features.

In fact, a few weeks ago they released an update that was dedicated to correcting a series of errors and optimizing several channels, and right now they have just released a new update that you can now download.

This is the new channel on TDTChannels

The new one update for TDTChannels adds a new channel television that you can follow totally free, and 10 channels are updated.

The new channel they have added is National Geographic Wilda television channel focused on animal life, with all kinds of documentaries, and they will surprise you.

On the other hand, it has also announced that they have updated these following channels:

Canal 21 Ebre Canal Blau Tvmataró RTV Vilafranca Popular TV Melilla Euronews BFM TV France Rai News 24 Italy Canal Once Mexico Panamericana Peru

With these news, We already have more than 650 channels available on TDTChannels that you can follow totally free.

On the other hand, they also join the more than 930 Spanish and international radio stations, in case you are also a radio lover.