We have a multitude of offers to watch DTT from anywhere, whether on television, on the computer or even on our mobile device, and one of the sites or applications that you surely have installed is TDTChannels.

In general, TDTChannels is not usually updated very often throughout the year, so every time there is an update, it is highly recommended to know everything it includes.

Since the last hours, we already have available the TDTChannels v2023.11.1 update, specifically in its version for Androidand that focuses above all on improving performance, something you will appreciate.

This update for Android devices improves stability and playback speed, and obviously resolves all those errors reported by the user community.

All the news in the latest version of TDTChannels for Android

They have included a faster and more stable initial loading. A rotation system when playing and exiting a broadcast that now more naturally respects the user’s own rotation decision. Now there is a lower type of load and greater emissions compatibility. Following a last reported bug, the app now closes correctly in the background if it is deleted via recent apps. Update to ExoPlayer 2.19.1. Update of internal and system libraries.

As you well know, this application works as an aggregator and allows you to access all the live content from the main channels and also radio stations.

You can also obviously access its official website if what you want is to watch the channels in your own browser, without having to install the application.