We recently told you about an update to TDTChannels, so we didn’t expect the application to come back with a new version so soon. But those responsible for the platform They have announced by surprise the availability of an update that includes a new channel. And, of course, it also incorporates other new features.

Since the last time we talked about this Internet television service two updates have been issued to consider. The first, which arrived on November 9, is dedicated to the tool itself and the technical part of it. The second, on the other hand, is related to the channels, in which, as we indicated, there is a new addition.

One channel and signal improvements

The new channel that joins the TDTChannels grid is 33TV Valencia, which is an addition to take into account for music lovers and those who are looking for different content. In it you can see musical performances, interviews, programs or documentaries, among many other things. Also, no less important, when you tune the network you may find some other surprisesince not all the content that is broadcast is our own productions.

For example, the moment we tuned into the channel we were delighted to see that they were broadcasting a episode of The A-Team. With that you can imagine that the programming is going to have more than one ace up its sleeve with which to cause interest.

In addition, this update has resolved the signal of these channels: La Urban TV, 7 La Rioja, Navarra TV and Écija Comarca TV. The only bad news is that, with this version, two channels that had been available until now have been eliminated: Biosfera TV and El Comercio Audiovisual. To compensate, the list of radio stations that can be listened to has grown with an addition: Ushuaia Radio.

Application improvements

In addition to the channel update, the application has released version v2023.11.1 and, with it, some adjustments have been introduced. What could be said to be most relevant in this edition of the app, which has been launched both in web format and in the tools available in Huawei AppGalery and Google Play, is the review of speed and compatibility. Thus, now the application is faster, not having to wait as long to navigate between the menus or load the different channels. In addition, stability has also increased, so you will encounter fewer errors when choosing the channel you want to watch.

The speed has also increased on the first charge, which is now faster and also more stable. This will avoid some problems that users had encountered and will make the app more effective. Additionally, other adjustments have been made. One of the things that the TDTChannels team has changed is that now the playback rotation system is more precise and better follows the user’s instructions and commands. No less important, there are no longer problems when you want to close the app via the recent apps menu if you want to do it in the background.

Thus, from TDTChannels they have taken good note of some of the inconveniences that users had encountered and they have solved them so that the application can continue to grow. In addition to this, this version has also updated internal library files and Exoplayer has become version 2.19.1, so a notable improvement can be seen in different aspects. With these changes, it is possible that we will not see an update to the app again until December, but given what we have seen, you never know.