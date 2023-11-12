Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ended speculation and made their romance public during a concert in Argentina. Although it was an open secret, a kiss was the confirmation that the “swifties” had been waiting for so long.

Attendees of the show caught the American singer coming off the stage, But he did not go to his dressing room, but instead ran into the arms of Travis Kelce to show his love in front of thousands of fans.

The moment went viral on social networks and it could very well be one of the most media couples of today, above all, because of the overwhelming euphoria that the “Karma” singer has managed to unleash with The Eras Tour.

Although Taylor Swift’s love life encompasses a wide list of heartthrobs – including Joe Jonas, Lucas Till, Taylor Lautner, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston – The Kansas City Chiefs player scored a touchdown in his heart.

For a few months they have been seen together at NFL games, outings to restaurants and social events. But they had not dared to confirm their relationship, at least not like they did in Argentina.

Although “The Eras Tour” includes several dates in Latin America, Kelce has taken the time to travel with his girlfriend to accompany her to shows, a fact that fascinates the “swifties.”

