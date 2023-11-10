On November 9, 2023, Taylor Swift has returned to the stage with her tour The Eras Tour, this time at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This is the first time that Taylor Swift performs in Argentina, and the first of three concerts she will give in this part of the world.

This concert in particular has caused a lot of stir since it is her first performance after two months of rest, and the first since the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”, that is, the first concert in which Taylor “is finally owner” of said album.

The singer surprised her Argentine fans with renewed outfits; new versions of the outfits she wears in each era during the concert.

In each presentation of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift surprises her fans with two different “surprise songs” that she performs acoustically, one on piano and the other on guitar. These songs are outside the concert tracklist, and they are not usually repeated in different cities; This is why the Swifties are discarding which surprise songs have already been performed, to try to predict which ones she will sing in her city. The two surprise songs at Taylor Swift’s first concert in Buenos Aires were “The Very First Night” from the album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and “Labyrinth” from the album “Midnights.”

