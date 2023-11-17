After a well-deserved rest, Taylor Swift returned to the stage with The Eras Tour on her way through southern America, where her first stop was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, offering a total of 2 concerts.

His next stop will be in Brazil, where he will perform from November 18 to 20 at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro and will end his visit at the Allianz Parque, São Paulo, with concerts from November 24 to 26.

The arrival of the artist to the country is so anticipated that the “swifties”, as her followers call themselves, decided to create a campaign to honor her, projecting the popular Junior Jewels t-shirt from the “You Belong With Me” video on Christ the Redeemer.

This campaign reached the ears of the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, who through his X profile responded saying that he will communicate the request to Father Omar, who manages the place. For his part, Father Omar confirmed via Instagram that he had received the request with great joy.

The projections of the t-shirt in Christ have reached Taylor Swift’s team, who through the official profile of The Eras Tour has shared the video of the images accompanied by the following text: “It’s been a long time!”

