The actress and pop star Taylor Swift wanted through an Instagram story to express how she felt after finding out about the death of a fan before the start of her show The Eras Tour in Brazil: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but with a broken heart I say we lost a fan tonight before my show. I can’t even express how devastated I am by this. There is very little information I have other than the fact that she was incredibly beautiful and too young.”

Swift continued: “I’m not going to be able to talk about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed with grief when I try to talk about it. I want to say now that I am deeply sorry for this loss and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. “This is the last thing I thought would happen when we decided to take this tour to Brazil.”

The first of three concerts in Rio de Janeiro

Swift has just begun her journey through Latin America as part of her international tour of The Eras Tour, which after leaving Mexico and Argentina has taken her to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where on Friday she had the first performance of the three she has scheduled in the city. before leaving for São Paulo where he will perform from November 24 to 26. After her tour of Latin America, the singer will take a break to resume it in February 2024 and begin her journey through Asia, Oceania and Europe, and then finish it in the United States and Canada. She will arrive in Spain on May 30, 2024 where she will perform in the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid (tickets are already sold out).

Although few details have been published about the causes of the fan’s death, although the reasons could be due to dehydration as videos circulate on social networks of the singer throwing water bottles at fans from the stage during the concert. in Brazil. People who attended the show revealed on social media that the stadium where it was held banned entry to the water venue amid temperatures that soared to nearly 100 degrees on Friday.

Swift could also be seen on video at one point pausing the concert to make sure fans got water. “There are people who need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back,” she told the crowd. “So whoever is in charge of giving them that, make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?”

In the following video you can hear how the fans ask the artist for water

