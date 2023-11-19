After the death of a fan in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Taylor Swift American singer through his official Instagram account declared that the planned concert this Saturday, November 18, is suspended, adding that the decision was made due to the extreme temperatures in Brazil, in addition declared that the safety and well-being of his fans, co-workers and his team is paramount.

For its part, Eduardo Paespresident of Rio de Janeiro, through a statement announced that the concert that would take place this Saturday will take place next Monday, November 20.

It is necessary to highlight that in previous days it was unleashed in Brazil a tremendous heat wave, where temperatures above 40 degrees were recorded, for which the National Institute of Meteorology notified alert in 15 states of the country.

In addition, several users declared on social networks that the death of the girl during Taylor’s concert occurred due to the poor organization of the company in charge of planning the event since users claim that it was not possible to bring water in despite the high temperatures.

