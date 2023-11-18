A comic book chronicling the life of Taylor Swift and her rise to fame will be released next month

Fans can’t get enough of Taylor Swift, the actress and singer is currently immersed in her Latin American tour leg of her show The Eras Tour, which has taken her to Brazil, where it has been in the news for the death of a fan before the start of the concert. Fans of the pop star can now learn more about Swift’s life thanks to a new comic from TidalWave Comics. The Cruel Summer singer appears in the comic as part of the Female Force series about “successful and influential figures.” It is scheduled for release next month, on December 13, which is also the artist’s birthday.

The 22-page comic is written by Eric M. Esquivel and illustrated by Ramón Salas, “Female Force: Taylor Swift” will be available in both digital and print formats through various platforms, including Amazon. The comic will also have a paperback edition, with a cover by Ramón Salas, and a hardcover edition, with an alternative cover by Marvel Comics artist, Yonami.

In the words of the publisher, the comic is a notable tribute to the figure of Taylor Swift and her innovative The Eras Tour, a show that broke records. This gripping retrospective traces the journey of the beloved American singer and songwriter. A strong supporter of charitable causes, Taylor not only cherishes her fans but also embodies the spirit of “Female Force,” establishing herself as an empowering figure in the entertainment industry.

“Of course, Taylor Swift deserves her own comic. She wears colorful tights and fights corporate villains who try to use her money to control her. The only other person who fits that description is Clark Kent… and even he couldn’t have written 1989.” said writer Eric.

Female Force

The “Female Force” imprint showcases successful and influential figures in various fields, including authors, business executives, artists, journalists, politicians and activists. This new addition joins TidalWave’s extensive collection of over 200 comic biographies. Previous titles have highlighted other notable women, including Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Gloria Steinem, Cher, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

The biographical comic series has sparked a whirlwind of media coverage, making headlines on The View, ABC News, CNN, MSNBC, and appearing in renowned publications such as Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, TIME, and People magazines.

You can get your copy at this link.