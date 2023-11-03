Tax, the tax on multinationals arrives: minimum levy of 15 percent on revenues in Italy, the decree is ready (photo Lapresse, deputy minister Maurizio Leo)

Tax: draft, the “two-year” preventive agreement is arriving in the legislative decree being examined by the Council of Ministers

The “biennial” preventive agreement arrives, which will allow taxpayers to reach an agreement with the tax authorities on their income in advance and for two years. Being examined by tomorrow’s Council of Ministers is one of the legislative decrees implementing the tax delegation which provides that the Revenue Agency will make the membership proposal available to taxpayers by April 2024 (but when fully operational the deadline is March 15th) .

Taxpayers will be able to join by July 2024 and, in subsequent years, by June. This is what emerges in the draft of legislative decree – which lands on the table of tomorrow’s Council of Ministers – and also predicts rules on controls-assessments. The goal is to rationalize declarative obligations and encourage spontaneous compliance for smaller taxpayers, holders of business income and self-employment deriving from the exercise of arts and professions residing in the territory of the State.

Read also: Exor bets on artificial intelligence and machine learning in Israel

In article 8, concerning the IT procedures to assist in the implementation of the agreement, the Revenue Agency – we read in the draft – “by 15 March of each year, makes available to taxpayers or their intermediaries, also through the “use of computer networks, special computer programs for the acquisition of the data necessary for the processing of the proposal”. For the first year of application, the computer programs “are made available by the month of April“.

Read also: “We wanted to invite her to our KGB hideout but…”. The Russians joked about Meloni

They can access – continues the draft – the biennial preventive agreement i taxpayers” with reference “to the tax period preceding those to which the proposal refers” which “obtain a fiscal reliability score of at least 8 based on the data communicated”, those who have no “tax debts” or those who “have paid off those which have a total amount equal to or greater than 5,000 euros for taxes administered by the Revenue Agency, including interest and penalties, or for social security contributions definitively ascertained with an irrevocable sentence or with tax deeds no longer ‘ subject to appeal”.

Read also: Fascio littorio and swastika on the shoulder: the “black” portrait of Meloni in Turin

Article 11 deals with the causes of exclusion from the concordat: “Taxpayers for whom even just one of the following causes of exclusion exist cannot access the proposal for a biennial composition with creditors: failure to submit the tax return in relation to at least one of the three tax periods preceding those of application of the composition with creditors, in the presence of the obligation to carry out this obligation; conviction for one of the crimes provided for by Legislative Decree 10 March 2000, no. 74, by article 2621 of the civil code, as well as by articles 648-bis, 648-ter and 648-ter 1 of the penal code, committed in the last 5 three tax periods preceding those of application of the agreement”

Subscribe to the newsletter