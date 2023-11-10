Denpasar Voice – Tariq Halilintar commented on his photo which was popular because it was said that there was an appearance of a head without a body.

He uploaded the photo on Thursday, November 9 2023 via his official Instagram account, quoted by Suara Denpasar on Friday (10/11/2023).

In the photo he is being teased by Mahfud MD as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, this joking photo actually makes netizens focus wrong.

Many of them asked about the appearance of the head without a body in the photo.

“Is there something strange behind Tariq?” commented the account @aditya.azkha_336 in the comments column.

“Yeah, I was shocked too, there was a face, don’t look, there was no body,” said the account @ismilani_paramita.

Tariq Halilintar answered the comment with a joke, he said the photo seemed mystical.

“Blame Renal, he said for being mystical,” replied Tariq. (Rizal/*)