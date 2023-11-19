Fuji’s ex-lover, Tariq Halilintar, was recently caught liking posts by sexy girls on Instagram. This can be seen in the video shared by the Instagram account @lambe__danu.

In the video, there are not just one or two photos of sexy women that Tariq Halilintar likes, but up to eight photos.

Most of the photos show portraits of women who only wear skimpy clothes with low cleavage. In fact, some photos show a woman wearing only a bikini.

It is clearly visible in the video that there is a red circle showing the Tariq Halilintar Instagram account of one of the people who liked the photo.

Tariq Halilintar’s attitude suddenly became a public spotlight. The reason is, so far Tariq Halilintar is known to come from a family that upholds religion. Moreover, his mother, Geni Faruk, always wanted a son-in-law who was devout and pious. But unfortunately, netizens think that their own son’s attitude reflects the opposite.

Tariq Halilintar was caught liking a post by a sexy girl. (source: (Instagram/lambe__danu))

“If there’s a camera, keep your eyes open, if it’s off camera, it’s like a sexy girl, cuaaaks,” wrote the caption on the video.

The upload received various comments from the public. Apparently, according to one netizen, Tariq Halilintar did something similar when he was still dating Fuji.

“Just for your information, I’ve been following Tariq and Fuji from the start because Tariq likes to like sexy girls when he’s fighting with Uti and when he’s in a relationship with Uti. Well, in the past, every time Tariq was caught liking sexy girls, Uti would get angry because Tariq forbade Uti from liking him. or comments from other guys, but why can he like sexy girls as he pleases. And on Uti’s 20th birthday, Tariq prepared a dress with a very open chest, even though he clearly knew that Uti would be blasphemed and deviate from his parents’ wishes. For new fans of Tariq Aaliyah, don’t defend him. “For example, Tariq has been caught liking sexy girls because he just wants Aaliyah to change to a good one, but why is his thumb, eyes and brain still stuck with the sexy one,” wrote the account @re*******

“I’m confused as to why easy guys like things like this… what’s the point?” comment @ib*_******

“There’s no way Umi’s son is like that, his religious upbringing is strong since childhood,” added @at***_**

“I can’t say anything anymore. I’m being held up to the sky, I know people like that too,” said @ru**_****

“It turns out that Tariq is acting innocent too? He claims to be pious, he wants a pious wife, but he likes that. This isn’t a matter of failing to move on, but for a long time vomiting about his behavior on the podcast which seemed to be the most correct,” said @it**** ******