The waste tax is growing: €320 per family

The wave of price increases does not even spare rubbish. During 2023, the average waste tax paid by an Italian family it stands at €320recording an increase of approximately 2% compared to the previous year.

The South of the country highlights the highest costs, with Campania leading at a regional level with an average expenditure of €416, showing a slight increase of 0.5% compared to the previous year. Seven southern provincial capitals are among the ten most expensive, with Catania at the top of the ranking, where a family has an average annual expense of €594. In reverse, the Marche region stands out for its lowest average expenditure, settling at €250. Among the provincial capitals, Udine appears to be the least expensive, with an average expenditure per family of €181, equal to a third of that recorded in Catania.

The survey by the Cittadinanzattiva Prices and Tariffs Observatory, now in its 16th edition, underlines that out of 54 capitals, 20 have an increase in the tariff, with the most significant increase in Latina (+31.2%) and the most significant reduction in Imperia (-23.3%). The investigation is based on a typical family made up of three people and a 100 square meter house owned, as part of the “SpreK.O. generation life” project, financed by MIMIT. Ministerial Decree 6/5/2022 art. 5. In view of the European Waste Week, scheduled for 18 to 25 November, Cittadinanzattiva presents a preview of the tariffs in the provincial capitals. The complete report will be released on November 24, including data on separate waste collection at regional and provincial level, as well as information on the management of specific waste categories such as WEEE, oils and textiles.

READ ALSO: Guidonia, the Tari blow: the tax will increase by 16% for families

Tiziana Toto, national manager of consumer policies of Cittadinanzattiva, underlines that in most of the provincial capital cities, subject to the survey, there persists the adoption of a cost calculation method that does not actually take into account the waste produced. He states: “This mechanism does not appear to be an incentive towards waste reduction, which must be the priority for local administrations and citizens”. Toto continues by claiming that, according to Ispra data for 2021, the per capita production of waste amounted to 502.15 kg, a value which unfortunately remains substantially stable over the years, except for the decline linked to the pandemic period.

It also underlines that, although separate waste collection reaches a national average level of 64%, the percentage of municipal waste recycling stops at 48.1%. Toto highlights: “The difference between these two values ​​draws attention to the importance of increasing the quality of our separate collection. Working on waste reduction and the quality of separate collection would lead to an optimization of the waste management system with consequent reduction in costs borne by families.”

The note specifies that some provincial capitals are excluded from the survey due to difficulties in comparison, as they have adopted punctual waste pricing: Cesena, Ferrara, Forlì, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Pordenone, Cremona, Biella, Trento, Bolzano, Belluno and Rovigo.”

READ ALSO: “Waste collection? Conspiracy”, pearls from the Environment Councilor Tagliaboschi

Subscribe to the newsletter