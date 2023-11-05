Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of Gerindra, Habiburokhman, revealed the winning strategy for the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka pair for the 2024 presidential election in Jakarta. Habiburokhman said that his cadres only have two assets, namely knees and cellphones (HP).

The issue of winning strategy was discussed at a meeting of nine Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) parties at the DKI Province level at the Borobudur Hotel, Central Jakarta, Sunday (5/11/2023).

“As said earlier, our method is knee capital and cellphone capital,” said Habiburokhman after the meeting.

He explained that knee capital means campaigning while going around meeting residents.

“With our knee capital, we walk from alley to alley, from alley to alley, from house to house, knocking from door to door, convincing the people that Pak Prabowo and Bang Gibran are,” he said.

Apart from that, the cadres’ cellphone capital was asked to carry out campaigns using social media and publish all content that supports Prabowo-Gibran.

“We said that it is important that we ensure our superiority on social media, especially. And colleagues seem to have understood that,” he explained.

Furthermore, as an effort to win Prabowo in Jakarta, his party will establish a Prabowo-Gibran winning secretariat in every sub-district in the capital city.

“We know that in Jakarta, the area is dense but the population is very large. So later we will each be at the provincial level. Administrative city level. Sub-district level. Sub-district level. Later there will be KIM secretariats,” he concluded.