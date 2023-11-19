In a famous radio program the director confessed what his best work is and it will surprise you.

Quentin Tarantino on The Howard Stern Show radio program

The brilliant filmography of the filmmaker Quentin Tarantino makes the task of choosing a single film difficult and calling it his best creation. Since his debut with Reservoir Dogs (1992), showed his personality When it came to directing and writing characters, many saw that he would not be just any director and that he would go very far. marking your own style. Two years later the release of Pulp Fiction (1994), would confirm that The suspicions were true, a genius of cinema had arrived to consecrate himself.

Throughout his career he has left us with some masterpieces that went down in the history of the big screen. All of them have the ballot to be his best film, since the aforementioned black comedy Pulp Fiction (1994)passing through westerns like Django Unchained (2012) o The Hateful Eight (2015)to the war/comic gem of Inglourious Basterds (2009). However, none of those mentioned will be the lucky oneand not, tampoco Kill Bill.

What is Tarantino’s best film according to his fans?

One of the most reliable sources of information about movies today is IMDB (Mobile Internet Database). An online database that compiles the best information about cinema, cast of actors, plots, dates, reviews, etc. But if this database is used for anything, it is for your famous grading systemconsidered one of the most accurate on the internet. Well, according to IMDB, Tarantino’s best movies are:

This top of films shows the filmmaker’s best-rated productions according to users, that is, according to the public. In this list we can see some films that have gone down in cinema history due to the incredible work of the director in each of them.

Above all, it highlights the creation of mythical characters as Hans Landa (one of his best villains), Django, Calvin Candie, Bill and a long list of personalities played by actors of the stature of Di Caprio, Brad Pitt, Samuel .L Jackson, and a long etcetera. Despite this, Viewers’ opinions have not influenced the choice of Quentin Tarantino about his best cinematographic work.

In a famous radio program the director confessed what his best work is and it will surprise you

During the visit that the director made to the radio program The Howard Stern Showthe conversation about cinema ended up leading to which would be the director’s best film. To the question of If you think a lot about it and If you were clear about what your best movie is at the moment, Tarantino responded:

If you asked me a year ago I might say Kill Bill, another time I might say something else, but I really think it’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Behind this, Howard Sternthe host of the program and interviewer, He asks if he watches his own movies.what Quentin answers:

If I do, I love them! I love my films, I make them for myself, others are guests.

Many followers of the filmmaker have been surprised by his decision. It would be very naive to think that there can be a consensus on which Quentin’s best film is, the truth is that such a complete filmography does not make it easy. The decision probably has more to do with the final result of the filmthan with what it has meant in the current industry scene.

In fact, that’s what this latest film by the director is about, a kind of tribute to the Hollywood industryin which fictional characters meet some real actors like Bruce Lee. A film with an image, soundtrack and narration that perfectly capture the essence of the time and the Hollywood world. In this film Tarantino shows his technical prowess and puts all the cards on the table, leaving us a masterpiece of cinema in recent years. This movie is currently available on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Although for many once upon a time in hollywood It is not the best film in Quentin Tarantino’s filmography, There is no denying that it is a director’s masterpiece., and a magnificent example of what it means to make a brilliant, seamless film. The truth is that there are not many more cinematographic works left by the filmmaker who confirmed his retirement after the release of his next film.

