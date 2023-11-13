Tires were one of the most debated topics at the Sepang MotoGP weekend. The riders have repeatedly complained about the rise in temperature and pressure, especially in the front tyre, underlining that in their opinion the rule requiring compliance with minimum pressure values ​​does not increase safety standards, but reduces them, making the bikes very difficult to manage. But also that it is not at all easy to choose the starting pressure values, because then the performance in the race varies greatly based on the position one occupies.

Once again, in the long race, there were five drivers who ended up under the scrutiny of the commissioners, having run more than 50% of the distance with a value lower than that allowed (in the Sprint more than 30% is enough). For everyone it was the first warning, so only a warning arrived, but among these there were also the winner Enea Bastianini and the world leader Pecco Bagnaia, who therefore like his rival Jorge Martin now risks incurring a 3″ penalty if he still goes below the permitted values ​​in one of the last two races. Without forgetting that next year the sanctions will be decidedly tougher, because the first infringement will lead to exclusion from the race rankings.

If the drivers had the opportunity to express their disappointment at the end of the race, it was also right to hear what the other bell, namely Michelin, thinks about it. We therefore asked manager Piero Taramasso to analyze what happened in Sepang, but also to try to go further, that is to hypothesize whether a meeting point could be found between the safety standards imposed by the French company and the riders’ requests, who said they were quite worried about the future.

“In terms of tyres, it was a weekend in which the teams concentrated on the medium compound on both the front and rear. This combination allowed us to set a new track record, and there were five drivers in qualifying which fell below the previous record. Then the same choice was also made for the Sprint and for the long race, so let’s say that everyone went more in the direction of performance. The choice of the front medium for the long race, however, was a a little optimistic, because it turned out to be a little too soft for what the track conditions were in terms of temperature and stress,” Taramasso told Motorsport.com.

But could the problems linked to rising temperatures and pressures have been avoided with hard rubber?

“In reality, there was no overheating or high pressures. Looking at the data, the values ​​were in the correct ranges. The problem of the poor feeling of the riders, who felt the front closing, was similar to what happens when they do wheelies the temperature and the pressure, but in this case they depended on the compound which was too soft. During braking, therefore, the front tended to move a lot and ended up generating this sensation. By going on the harder compound, those problems could be avoided and the riders they could have pushed more during the race, without the need to manage. This is the key to what happened in Sepang, because all the riders talked about pressure, but that wasn’t the problem and the numbers confirm it. Unfortunately, when the pilots give interviews have not yet had the opportunity to see the data”.

Why did the teams decide not to use the hard tire then?

“We also discussed it with the teams. The hard tire offered a little more support and stability when braking, but compared to the average you lost a little grip on the lean angle. They preferred to focus on the medium, even knowing which was a bit too soft, precisely to have this extra grip when cornering. So in the end there was a lot of controversy about the pressures, but that wasn’t the problem.”

But from a certain point of view it is: if it had been a 2024 race, on Sunday we would have had five drivers disqualified, including the winner and third place. Is there a way to try to come together a little for next season? Several riders, for example, proposed lowering the minimum value for the front tire…

“Those who were under the value in Sepang only received a warning, so they could also afford to take a risk. I believe that if there is a disqualification at stake, they will all keep as much of a margin and will no longer take certain risks. As for the possibility to reduce the values, now the minimum is 1.88 bar on two thirds of the circuits. However, there are 7 circuits on which it is 1.85 bar, so it is already lower. These basic values ​​are then recalculated based on the pressure atmospheric, so in some cases they can be even lower. For example, it happened to reach 1.83 bar. Let’s say that for the moment there is no possibility of lowering them further. We need to analyze the tires in more depth, but there is not a big margin, because we are talking about a specification that has reached its seventh season and at the beginning it was used at 2.0 bar. Then over the years we moved first to 1.95 bar, then to 1 .90 bar, up to now 1.88 bar. Now we have really reached the limit and we are not going down to do the drivers or teams a favour, but based on the data we collect by analyzing the tyres. These are values ​​based on actual rubber durability tests.”

A new front tire should arrive in 2025, designed precisely to avoid these increases in pressure and temperature. It seems that in tests with test drivers it is performing well, to the point that yesterday someone even invoked the possibility of using it as early as 2024. Would it be feasible for you?

“It’s true that the test drivers are finding positive feedback, but it’s difficult to say at the moment. However, we will take it to Valencia and the aim is to have the owners try it there too. Then they will also try it again in Sepang and Qatar in the tests winter. For now the plan is to introduce it in 2025 and to test it again throughout 2024. This is also why we asked to add a day of testing in the season. Consider that normally a front tire requires more in-depth testing than a rear one and that’s why the development program is so long. It’s difficult to say now whether its arrival can be anticipated, however it’s something we will evaluate with the teams, the riders and Dorna.”

At the Dakar there is already the possibility of inflating and deflating the tires while the vehicles are moving based on the surface they are running on. Have you considered the possibility of implementing a system of this type in MotoGP to possibly reduce the pressure on those riders who find themselves in difficulty?

“There are valves that work in this way, but at the moment they would be prohibited by the regulation. But even from a practical point of view I don’t think it is the right solution. Let’s say that after a peak in pressure you decide to lower it, if you then slow down to For any reason, you really risk the tire working with values ​​that are at the limit, which could be dangerous. So I don’t see it as a viable solution.”

