The Microcredit Program for Wellbeing, better known as Tandas for Wellbeing, Its purpose is to promote the economic development of families and communities through the consolidation of businesses and people’s living conditions are improved from a gender and social inclusion perspective.

The Program began operations in 2019, in the period 2019, 351,000 Tandas were granted, during 2020, 495,000 and in 2021, 327,000 were granted.

The program includes two modalities: “Consolidation” and “Month 13”.

Target population

The Microcredit Program for Wellbeing or also known as “Tandas for Wellbeing”, It is aimed at women and men with microbusinesses that require financing.

Consolidation Modality: Serves beneficiaries who live in municipalities and localities with medium, high and very high marginalization; with presence of indigenous or Afro-Mexican population and/or high indices of violence, with 30 years of age as a minimum.

JCF Month 13 Modality: It serves people who graduated from the Youth Building the Future program who have completed the training course and expressed their interest in starting a microbusiness.

Characteristics of microcredits

Proof of income is not required, nor are guarantees, endorsements or credit history. Microcredit does not charge interest, is delivered in the short term and is repaid with the income of the beneficiaries. Offers a one-month grace period before starting the full refund in 10 monthly installments. You can access four consecutive microcredits, as long as they are repaid.

Modalities of microcredits

1. Consolidation: For those who have a non-agricultural microbusiness.

Requirements:

Be at least 30 years old That the business does not carry out any agricultural activity and has been in operation for more than six months Valid official identification Provide the CURP

2. Month 13 Young People Building the Future: For young people who, after finishing their one-year training, decide to start a business.

Requirements:

Be a graduate of the Youth Building the Future Program Be interested in creating your own non-agricultural business Take and complete a training course for your microbusiness

Amounts:

First batch: $6,000 (six thousand pesos) Second batch: $10,000 (ten thousand pesos) Third batch: $15,000 (fifteen thousand pesos) Fourth batch: $20,000 (twenty thousand pesos)

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Batches for Welfare Secretariat of Welfare Microcredit credit

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions