Suara.com – Viral on social media, fast food restaurant outlet McDonald’s uses Palestinian attributes as decoration. The decorations made from balloons are in the spotlight of netizens in Indonesia.

Representative of McDonald’s Indonesia communications consultant, Artemis Indonesia, Salama explained the information circulating on social media regarding the decoration of McDonald’s restaurants with shades of the Palestinian flag.

PT Rekso Nasional Food, as the McDonald’s franchise holder in Indonesia, said Salama denied the information circulating on social media. The restaurant is not in Indonesia, but in Malaysia.

“This is not an Indonesian McDonalds outlet, but an outlet in Malaysia,” said Salama via WhatsApp message, Monday (6/11/2023).

Salama understands that in the midst of the current conditions and situation, a lot of information is being spread freely and it is difficult to ascertain the truth.

He asked the public to carry out fact checks, examine information carefully and confirm it to ensure its truth.

“This is a very important action to ensure the accuracy of information, as well as prevent the spread of false information,” he said.

As previously reported, the fast food restaurant McDonalds put up balloon decorations that looked like the Palestinian flag, red, white, green and black.

The decorations were installed in the midst of a boycott of McDonald’s products because they supported Israel in the Israeli-Palestinian war, by providing free food to Israeli soldiers and citizens.

The installation of decorations with a Palestinian theme went viral after being uploaded on social media. One of the Instagram accounts that uploaded it was @kabar.jaktim.

In the video upload, the fast food restaurant installed balloons on a pole and restaurant glass.

The balloons are neatly arranged. Meanwhile, the balloons in the restaurant glass are shaped like flowers.

“After many boycotts due to supporting Israel, the fast food restaurant McD finally made Fee Palestine decorations with balloons,” wrote the account, quoted Friday (3/11).

Not only were balloons displayed in the restaurant, near the decorations there was an employee wearing a McDonalds uniform.

The female employee, wearing a black hijab, also hung a scarf depicting the Palestinian flag. Not only that, the woman also spread the scarf she was holding while covering part of her face.