Suara.com – Candidate for President (Bacapres) Ganjar Pranowo touched on the importance of equitable development in Indonesia. According to him, the government should not only aggressively build infrastructure in the western region, but also in the eastern region.

Ganjar said this when attending the ‘Scholar Dialogue’ entitled ‘Building Indonesia from the East’ at the 2023 National Working Gathering (Silaknas) of the Indonesian Muslim Scholars Association (ICMI) at the Four Points Hotel, Makassar, South Sulawesi.

According to Ganjar, if development is carried out unevenly, there will be inequality and cause jealousy between regions. Not just building, it is also important to pay attention to the quality of the infrastructure being worked on.

“Talking about Eastern Indonesia, Central Indonesia, and Western Indonesia will be unequal and will cause jealousy. “That will disrupt the value of Indonesian unity, so we need to equalize quality including quantity,” said Ganjar in his statement, quoted by Suara.com, Sunday (5/11/2023).

With equitable development, Ganjar said that it will have an impact on increasing the capacity of human resources (HR) which supports development and sustainability.

He said one way or action that could be taken to equalize development was affirmation. Affirmation is a positive determination, affirmation, and affirmation.

“The action we can take is affirmation,” said Ganjar.

The former Governor of Central Java said that affirmation could be done in various ways. For example, by providing knowledge about science or providing mentoring to those who have talents.

“There are various affirmations, I imagine our children in Papua, it turns out that when we treat them with science they can develop, but don’t forget that some of them have talent,” explained Ganjar.

Ganjar then made a promise that if he became President in 2024 he would build a football school in the eastern region. For example in Papua, East Nusa Tenggara, Ambon and Makassar.

“Well, top of playing football. Playing football to be an athlete, playing all kinds of basketball. Why don’t we create superior children? “So (built) football schools in Papua, in NTT, in Ambon, in Makassar,” explained Ganjar.

Therefore, he said, if development is carried out evenly in Indonesia, each region can produce superior human resources that support development and sustainability.

“This means we have great children, but how do we make this affirmation, the policy must be asymmetrical and the priority must be there, you can’t run away, you can’t be jealous, that’s what happened,” concluded Ganjar.