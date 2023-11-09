The Tales of serieswhich has always been one of the most iconic in the video game scene, has recently been enriched with the latest chapter of the franchise, called Tales of Arise. Today, the Beyond the Dawn DLC was launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series

The story of Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn is set one year after the events of Tales of Arise, where Alphen and his companions are forced to live in a reunited world, but in a difficult position, being revered as the liberating heroes of Dahna or reviled as the destroyers of Rhineland rights. In the strong division between the two sides who are now forced to share the same world, the six meet the enigmatic Nazamil, a powerful girl, daughter of a Lord of Rena and a slave of Dahna. They must protect her, forming a special bond with her through their journey to bring peace to the world.

