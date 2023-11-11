Denpasar Voice – Bhayangkara FC received criticism from supporters after snatching Putu Gede from Persib Bandung.

As is known, Putu Gede finally left Persib Bandung because he received a letter from the police to defend Bhayangkara FC.

Not only that, Indonesian national team player Witan Sulaeman is reportedly going on loan to Bhayangkara FC.

Called grabbing several players in the middle of the road, Bhayangkara FC also received criticism from netizens. They said that the police club should be relegated to League 2.

“Bhayangkara, you are suitable for League 2, you are for League 1, completing the Persija and Persib teams by taking players who are still good,” wrote the Instagram account @fahri.dutz.

“Players have been signed to long-term contracts, suddenly they get a summons! Is there anything funnier than bhayangkara? Just relegate you, you’re not professional!” wrote the Instagram account @bennywiantono.

“If there’s anything funnier than cipung, it’s Bhayangkara FC,” wrote the account @hilmanzuhdi. As is known, currently Bhayangkara FC is on the edge. Reporting from the LIB page, they occupy the last position in the 2023/2024 Liga 1 standings with only 9 points. (*/Dinda)