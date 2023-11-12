On offer: two beautiful cars, perhaps two of the most beautiful cars ever made. Which is the most beautiful and which is the second most beautiful?

With a portfolio like Aston Martin’s, it is difficult to outdo yourself. Yet the brand reinvented itself in the late 1990s and followed a series of cars that are at least as beautiful, if not more beautiful, than anything Aston Martin has ever released. DB7, DB9, Vanquish, Vantage, DBS, Vanquish again: already legendary.

Beauty

Today we’ll start with the car that inspired this article. The undersigned came across an Aston Martin Vanquish (2012+) last week. This is already a beauty in pictures, but in real life it is a car that makes your jaw very heavy.

The Aston Martin Vanquish is really beautiful, it really is. He only has one problem. That is that he has very big shoes to fill. If you ask me, its predecessor is just a little bit nicer. That is the DBS from 2007. That could well be the most beautiful car in the world and the Vanquish comes dangerously close. So, which one is the most beautiful? And since they are both for sale, which of these two would you like?

DBS

Then we’ll start with the DBS. Funny actually, the predecessor of the DBS was called Vanquish and so was the successor. While the outgoing Vanquish was a significantly fuller car than the DB7, the DBS was very clearly a slightly different DB9. The DB9 is also a pearl as a timeless beauty, but the DBS with that slightly rougher edge is absolutely fantastic.

The DBS was also well timed with the release of the James Bond film Casino Royale. The DBS was immediately the perfect car for the first Bond played by Daniel Craig. That film is also known for the scene in which James Bond has to swerve at the last moment to avoid the Bond Girl lying in the middle of the road, and the DBS comes to a painful stop. That scene is not CGI, there really was a DBS launched that way, which with seven rollovers still holds the record for most rollovers in one stunt for a car.

Everything complete

With the Aston Martin DBS you get fantastic lines, a Bond past and also a masterful drivetrain. The 6.0 liter V12 without turbos may produce ‘only’ 510 hp, but it is linked to a manual gearbox. V12 with manual gearbox, that was still possible back then. The sound of this engine is almost as beautiful as the car itself. In short: there’s plenty to drool over with the DBS. Disadvantages: the interior (especially the screen) is much worse than the exterior, reliability and maintenance are not cheap and it is not really practical either.

“Sow”

Another disadvantage of this copy of the Aston Martin DBS on Marktplaats: it is somewhat conservatively composed. There’s nothing wrong with black on black, but it’s not really inspiring either. The DBS can even handle silver and gray shades extremely well and the range of other shades, especially green and red, look really good. So you don’t get that. You do get excellent mileage, documented maintenance and a car that was brought to the Netherlands almost 10 years ago after a life in Switzerland.

Vanquish

As mentioned, the Aston Martin Vanquish is the car that succeeded the DBS in 2012. Aston Martin used the names DBS and Vanquish a bit inappropriately, as the successor to the Vanquish is again called DBS. As mentioned, the Vanquish is also a beauty. Thanks to the strange transition from DB9 to Virage (and DB9 again), the DB9 was still in production and so Aston could have also mildly facelifted the DBS. However, they opted for a more unique design that certainly did not accidentally incorporate some aspects of the One-77.

The copy of the day is silver. Also with a black interior, but with a kind of checkered pattern in the seats. Again a somewhat conservative spec, but the Aston Martin Vanquish can also have it. The Vanquish also had the 6.0 liter V12 and still without turbos, delivering a much improved 575 hp. Unfortunately, the manual gearbox was discontinued: early models (like this one) had a six-speed automatic, later models had eight. This Vanquish also has a touch of Bond: no film reel, but the color Skyfall Silver. The interior of the Vanquish has a bit of the same problem as the DBS in that it is getting a bit old.

Choose

The Vanquish is originally Dutch, the DBS was brought to the Netherlands around the time the Vanquish was registered. The two successors of each other who make it a competition to see who is the most beautiful. The spec is equally conservative on both cars, the price is also marginally different at 129,450 euros for the DBS and 139,750 euros for the Vanquish. So you have to choose between the appearance and manual or automatic transmission. If you are team DBS, you can view their advertisement on Marktplaats. For the Vanquish you can click here.

This article Take your pick: the most beautiful and second most beautiful car in the world first appeared on Ruetir.