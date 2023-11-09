Grand Theft Auto would be a very risky bet for the cinema, according to Take-Two.

At a time when film adaptations of video games are being a success, Take-Two has explained why it is taking time to make a film or series of sagas as powerful as Grand Theft Auto in the short term. While Nintendo and Sony are working on a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, the company behind Red Dead Redemption has stated that its team is being very selective and careful to adopt its licenses.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has recalled that the company is preparing Borderlands and BioShock films, and although new adaptations are being “discussed,” The company fears the damage that a failure could cause to its brands.

“If we were willing to use the company’s balance sheet to make a movie or a TV show, in the event of a big success we would benefit,” he explains. “But we are not prepared to use the company’s balance sheet in that way because the risk/reward profile is not attractive to us“.

In short, Take-Two sees cinema as a difficult business from experience, as its CEO was president and chief operating officer of 20th Century Fox for four years and was also vice president of international television at Columbia Pictures. “Our hit rates for console properties here are in the 80s or 90s. The hit rate for a well-run film studio is around 30%that is, there is a 70% chance that the film we license will fail,” he concludes.

Take-Two movies announced

At the moment, Take-Two plans to release the Borderlands movie in theaters on August 9, 2024, starring Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland and Jack Black as Claptrap. On the other hand, a live action film adaptation of BioShock is in production with Netflix, being directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games). Now, it is unknown what other securities are being negotiated, although the company will take the utmost care to avoid failures.

