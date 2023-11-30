We are already enjoying the return of NBA 2K with its latest installment, and here comes confirmation of a particular case that affects Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today and focuses on the NBA 2K24 franchise.

NBA 2K24

Remember that the title was released on September 8, 2023 in the console’s eShop and also in physical format for €59.99. After learning that it lacks a function on Nintendo Switch, we have now been able to learn that Take-Two has been involved in a lawsuit over microtransactions.

This is what is known about the case:

Gamers have questioned microtransactions in games since their inception. Some feel that pay-to-play/win setups ruin experiences and exploit customers. Take-Two Interactive is facing a class-action lawsuit accused of theft over its virtual currency approach to the NBA 2K franchise. The lawsuit criticizes the impossibility of transferring purchased currency from an old version to a new one such as NBA 2K24, aggravated by the deactivation of services for old games. The lawsuit claims that these practices violate California’s civil theft statutes.

Until now, Take-Two has not commented on the lawsuit., so we will be attentive to the evolution of this case. What do you think about it? Will you pick up this release? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

