Strauss Zelnick seems to like the work of AI NPCs, saying that they would be “very interesting and fun” and at the same time thinks that characters following a script “aren’t very interesting in general.”

GTA 6 is already the sequel from GTA V that Rockstar plans to show in December for PCSteam Deck, Xbox Series X|S and PS5, but the boss of Take-Two states that the IA can help the PNJ already Rockstar.

Strauss Zelnick is the current CEO of Take-Two and head of many studies, but these words about Artificial Intelligence clash with those he said at the beginning of the year.

Despite this, he comments that “everyone is working on it” during an interview-discussion at the International Paley Council Summit held on November 7 and attended by Inverse.

“You are a playable character and you are interacting with a non-playable character (NPC). This interaction is currently scripted,” Zelnick continued.

“And the non-playable characters tend not to be very interesting. You could imagine all the NPCs becoming really interesting and fun.”

Although the CEO has not confirmed whether the new and upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to have these NPCs (or some) generated by Artificial Intelligence in some way.

Take-Two Interactive video games may or may not have AI

“I can confirm that Rockstar is working on the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. The next thing is coming from Rockstar,” he continued.

More and more companies are jumping on this bandwagon, the last one was Xbox when it announced its partnership with Inworld to develop characters, stories and missions using advances in AI.

”At Xbox, we believe that with better tools, creators can create even more extraordinary games,” they said of one part of the agreement.

”AI has long been an integral part of game development, with applications ranging from enemy AI to procedural generation,” says Ilya Gelfenbeyn, CEO of Inworld.

Although the latest patent related to the game did drop it, it was not until the work of these modders that we have seen a GTA V by AI and ChatGPT style.

Maybe he Take-Two boss praised AI because it can be used to create NPCs”very interesting and fun“but that does not mean that it will be implemented in games immediately.