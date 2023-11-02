This year the Tax Administration Service (SAT) has made modifications that we must take into account to avoid any type of future setbacks with the procedures we carry out.

The tools available within the official SAT site have been streamlined, since the Tax Mailbox Now it presents a much more simplified management.

That is why it is necessary to update the Tax Mailbox before the end of 2023 arrives. in order to take advantage of the advantages it offers.

This tool is the means of communication between taxpayers and tax authorities and Helps receive notifications and messages related to compliance with tax responsibilities.

How to update the Tax Mailbox?

On the SAT website, after having entered with the RFC and password or with e.firma, you must enter the “Tax Mailbox Minisite“. Here you must select the option “Update your contact means”. Following this you will now have to enter contact means, either emails or phone number. Finally you will have to verify your data and wait during the following 72 hours.

Don’t forget to periodically check the Tax Mailbox so be attentive to any message or notification.

