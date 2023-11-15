The potato omelet has become the protagonist of the beginning of this Pasapalabra program thanks to the Blue Chair candidate. Jose has said that he has a restaurant and that his specialty is that dish. In addition, he has revealed that he gives it a special “touch” thanks to a trick that he discovered from Gipsy Chef, coincidentally one of the guests who is on the set these afternoons.

That conversation was later moved to the table. Roberto Leal has been asking guests and contestants how they like it and it seems that there is no longer a debate about onion: everyone likes to add that ingredient. In addition, some have contributed their tricks. Santi Rodríguez, advertising Jaén, has defended that it must be cooked with olive oil, while Óscar has said that his grandmother made it with wild wheat.

Another important detail that many have agreed on is that they like it rare. In fact, Marta Poveda has stated that what matters most to her “is the egg”: “Let it be good and free-range, if possible.” In addition, she has tried a surprising trick to make the omelette “juicy.” Hit play and take note!