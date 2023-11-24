Illumination Entertaiment never disappoints, and takes off again with the latest animated film directed by Benjamin Renner “Take Flight”. Take a cute family of ducks, the phenomenon of migration and the excitement of life, blend it all with hilarious drawings, and as a result you will have a cartoon that it makes you smile and reflect at the same time.

From the pond to Jamaica in an instant

The story, written by Mike White – known for The White Lotus series – tells the story of the Mallards, a family of ducks who lives one monotonous routine on a New England pond in the middle of nature. It is the overprotective father who wants this type of life Mackconvinced that in this way the family can be kept safe forever, while the mother Pamon the contrary, wishes to see new horizons and bring his children Dax e Gwen to discover the world.

One day a group of migratory ducks arrives in the fateful pond and begins to talk about fascinating distant places and the beauties they reserve. Pam and the boys therefore convince Mack to leave on a long journey, in the hope of being able to experience on their feathers the same wonderful experiences told by their peers. The whole family then begins the adventure of migration, crossing mysterious and unknown places, with the aim of reaching Jamaica. From dark landscapes to the city of New York, from rural destinations to seaside destinations, overcoming obstacles and finding new friends, our protagonists they will learn better about themselves and the world around themovercoming all their fears.

The eyes, chico. They never lie

As in “Minions” and “Despicable Me”, the use of big eyes to characterize the characters. Funny but tremendously expressive, comical and so human, the looks of these birds captivate the viewer, leading him to empathize with them. Instead, the only human being in the story has small eyes, the evil and terrible chef who wants to cook any animal he finds at hand. An interesting association: the man so focused on himself and on their own needs, with small cynical eyeslittle interested in nature and animal life, and on the other side a bird which constantly looks around and turns out to be much more sensitive than human beings. We therefore end up becoming fond of these big eyes, so much so that we would even go so far as to adopt one of these little creatures.

An enchanting rhythm

The soundtrack also plays its part. The music is by John Powell, one of Hollywood’s best composers, who also created the Shrek symphonies. Flying over enchanted and adventurous notes, therefore, the ducks’ journey becomes even more fascinating. Of course the characters’ voices are also extremely important, from that tender of little Gwen who with his “Please” makes anyone melt, to those of the two parents, who in the Italian dubbing are played masterfully by Serena Rossiin the guise of Pam, and Francesco Scianna in Mack’s.

The magical ingredients of the Film

«There is a whole world that we are missing, things that we don’t even imagine» Pam exclaims completely convinced, presenting one of the most important themes of this film: that of live life to the fullavoiding doing so caged by our worries. «It would be better if you opened your eyes Mack, before you lose everything» continues the duck, trying to help his companion to overcome his limits.

And also a love story this. In fact, we are faced with a couple who love each other very much, but who have lost that initial spark of passion. However, the fire will be rekindled when Mack opens up his perspective, when they both understand that we never stop knowing and being amazed by each other. It’s never too late to change. Breaking away from monotony is only good, our protagonists teach us, but remaining prudent and with your head on your shoulders is equally essential, always giving an extra hand or hug to those who need it. Another theme is in fact that of solidarity towards othershelping those who are most in difficulty, a belief that we see well rooted in his son Dax, who, despite his young age, doesn’t think twice about helping a whole flock of geese that are about to go under the knife.

There would be a myriad of emotional facets to talk about, but what emerges most profoundly is the thought that Only together with those you truly love can you truly discover yourself.

Take Flight will be in all theaters from December 7.