You already know that the Apple discounts in periods like Black Friday (or any other time of the year) are nothing to go crazy about, which is why sales like the one we bring you today are much juicier than you think. On this occasion we have the latest version of the house’s watch on offer, the Watch Series 9, with a price drop that leaves it below 400 euros. Being the most recent model, you shouldn’t think about it too much.

Apple Watch Series 9, still the king

There are brands that have done an exceptional job with their Smart Watches, but Apple continues to take the award for the most recognizable and popular device within the segment, there is no doubt. Its proposal with a square case, stylish bracelets and a very careful operating system perfectly synchronized with the rest of the ecosystem manzanero are some of the tricks it plays with to continue being the preference of many when it comes to dressing the doll.

If this is your case, you should know that now is a good time to buy your Series 9, the latest model launched, at a better price. If you need us to refresh your memory, we point out that this device sports a very continuous design with previous generations, now with chip S9a large and very bright screen (perfect for viewing outdoors) with Always On function, and a new quality never seen before in this gadget: the possibility of being managed through certain gestures with the fingers.

In addition to this, you will find an inseparable companion to consult all the notifications that reach your phone (it is also compatible with Siri), control your daily movement, monitor your physical activity with a good number of measurements and parameters and even monitor your dreamnot to mention the continuous measurement of heart rate or blood oxygen.

It also has quite interesting security options, especially for certain people or if you move in certain environments. We refer to fall detection and detection of accidentswhich call the emergency services if you suffer a sudden fall or a serious car accident (with Emergency SOS you can request help with the push of a button).

Price drop to 399 euros

Are you not going to wait any longer and are you going to treat yourself now that you can save some money? Well, we won’t be the ones who entertain you more than necessary. The Apple Watch Series 9 is now with a price drop of 50 euros compared to its official price, being the biggest discount we’ve seen to date on Amazon – keep in mind that the watch is barely two months old.

It’s about the GPS only version with aluminum case (con color rojo, from the Product (RED) collection) and silicone strap in the same tone. You can also purchase it in color Midnight with similar bracelet.

Shipped and sold by Amazon itself, you could be releasing it tomorrow – or failing that, save it as a Christmas gift, since you have return margin until January 31, 2024. What are you waiting for?