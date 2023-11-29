The POCO range is one of the most popular on the market and stands out for its balanced, high-quality terminals at a very interesting price. And now even more so thanks to the fact that you can buy it for less than 250 euros and saving 100 euros on its usual price. With a quality camera, premium screen, a modern design, striking colors… and a great discount.

Features of the POCO X5 Pro 5G

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is a remarkable mobile phone in all its aspects. A 6.67 inch POLED screen with bright colors and excellent quality. And fluid for any apps and games with a 120Hz refresh rate so you can browse social media or play games without worrying about the screen slowing down anything you do. In addition, it has power for whatever you want with a procesador Snapdragon 778G with eight-core CPU and with 6 GB of RAM memory. The phone’s storage is 128 GB in total with capacity for whatever you want and with enough space for photos, for videos, for apps, for games.

One of its strong points is its autonomy. The phone allows us to have up to more than two days of autonomy with 5,000 mAh, which is enough so that you do not stop using it for two full days without worrying about the charger. In addition, it has fast charging. Has 67W turbo charging which will make everything ready to use again in just a few minutes, with charger included with the mobile phone.

An ideal phone for young people and for those who want to take the best photos thanks to an excellent quality camera. A main sensor of more than 100 megapixels for sharp images even at night and in dark areas. In addition, two sensors that improve each shot and 4K compatible recording and with a blog function with all kinds of templates so that our videos succeed on all social networks.

A phone with a premium, lightweight design, with striking colors and an excellent option for the youngest or for those looking for power and quality at a good price and now even more discounted. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is one of the best phones you can buy for this price and you can take advantage of the opportunity now.

Protect your new mobile

If you are going to buy the phone, do not forget to buy a case and a protector that protects it and prevents its screen or back from being scratched or damaged.

You can buy one transparent case for Poco X5 Pro with screen protector included for less than 10 euros on Amazon and thus protect the entire phone.

But we can also find other options with a greater protection and they will make the phone withstand all types of bumps or falls without any problem. The design may not be the most original or careful you will find, but these rugged cases will prevent any damage to your mobile. Anti-shock and strong.