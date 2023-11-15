Buen Fin 2023 starts in a few days but the offers are already running and of course Amazon Mexico is no exception. The run-up to the cheapest weekend of the year brings interesting promotions that will only last a few days and there is information that interests you in case you want to take advantage of the discounts to get that game, consoles, accessory or gadget in the digital store.

Amazon Mexico reveals banking promotions prior to Buen Fin 2023

Amazon Mexico revealed the banking promotions it has available at this time in the run-up to Buen Fin 2023, which means they only apply for a few days so you can take advantage of them for the next few hours. In this case, the promotions include months without interest and a bonus, so you can buy the product you like in installments at the same price and also receive a percentage back so that, in reality, it is cheaper for you.

That said, we share with you the banking promotions that Amazon Mexico has in the run-up to Buen Fin 2023.

What are the bank promotions prior to Buen Fin 2023?

BBVA

From November 14 to the last minute of November 16, pay with your physical or digital credit card for purchases over $3,000 MXN over 12 months without interest and get a 5% bonus. Applies only to products sold by Amazon Mexico.

Check terms and conditions

affirm

From November 14 to the last minute of November 16, pay with your digital credit card for minimum purchases of $7,000 MXN in a single payment and receive a 15% bonus, in addition to an Amazon Mexico gift card worth $300 MXN.

There is also an offer for a debit card and in this case you must use this payment method for minimum purchases of $3000 MXN. You will get an Amazon Mexico gift card worth $300 MXN.

Check terms and conditions

Falabella

The credit card of the Soriana self-service store chain is also part of the pre-Buen Fin 2023 card on Amazon Mexico. From November 14th to the last minute of November 16th, buy 12 months without interest and get a 10% bonus.

To activate the promotion you must register through the LÍA bot via WhatsApp at (55) 5089 4262 from the cell phone number registered in the account holder using #AMAZONFALABELLA. Make a minimum purchase of $2000 MXN and pay it for 12 months without interest.

Check terms and conditions

Invex Bank

From November 14th to the last minute of November 16th, make a minimum purchase of $3,500 MXN with your credit card and receive a 5% bonus. In this case, you will receive an invitation from Invex Banco to be part of the promotion. Click accept and the system will confirm your successful registration, so you can now take advantage of the promotion.

Check terms and conditions

Remember that other banks have promotions for Buen Fin 2023, but not all of them are made public and in this chaos we recommend that you review your applications so that you know what they offer you and what the benefits are when paying with their cards.

Likewise, at LEVEL UP we will have you covered with the best offers and don’t forget to check out our recommendations to make the most of Buen Fin 2023.

