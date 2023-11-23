Christmas is getting closer and many people in the world begin decorating their home several days in advance, others go out in search of the Christmas tree that suits their tastes and their home to start decorating.

Liverpool knows it, That is why this department store not only offers beauty, technology and more items with good discounts, but, on Christmas Eve, has put several Christmas trees on sale with a 70 percent discount.

Below we share with you the top 3 of the best Christmas trees.

Trady Fit White PVC Christmas Tree

This is a green Christmas tree leafy snowy with a height of 1.80 meters. Excellent appearance and easy to assemble sectional design to fit in any space.

It costs 2,099 pesos, you can order it through the online store and pick it up two hours later or request delivery to your home, which has no cost.

Trady Fit PVC Christmas Tree

High quality reinforced with a metal base and fireproof PVC branches, just like the box, it is reinforced to prevent any damage to the product. Like the previous one, it has a height of 1.80 meters

Acquire it at a cost of 1,449 pesos.

2 meter Trady Fit Christmas tree

Add a sophisticated and festive touch to your Christmas decoration with the original Fondonso Trady Fit Christmas tree, which measures 2.10 meters high.

This huge tree costs 1,899 pesos and has a design that is easy to assemble in sections to fit in any space.

Remember that these discounts only apply when purchasing through liverpool.com.mx.

