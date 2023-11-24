One of the essential Black Friday items on Amazon is, without a doubt, the Amazon Fire TV Stick. You won’t have to change your TV for a more modern one or renew it, but just buy the HDMI from Amazon to have a smart TV with Internet access and all the applications you want and need. Now you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick with more than 40% discount and buy it for less than 25 euros compared to the 45 euros of its original price. With fast and free shipping, an essential gadget.

Amazon stands out for its collection of Fire TVs that allow us to plug the device into the TV through the HDMI port to make it smart. An easy-to-use and comfortable interface that gives us access to all types of applications to watch online videos, watch series and movies, play different games or listen to music over the Internet.

Features of the Fire TV Stick

The 2019 Fire TV Stick offers maximum quality with Full HD resolution in everything we want to watch and offers 50% more power than previous versions. A comfortable device that allows us to have everything on a single screen and access all applications, games and tools from the interface of the Amazon operating system.

It is compatible with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Movistar Plus+, RTVE Play, Atresplayer, Mitele and many more. Furthermore, from the remote control we can find direct access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video or Prime Music to access with the touch of a button and without having to search for the thumbnail on the Amazon home screen.

El hand of the Fire TV Stick works with Alexa voice control so we can ask him whatever we want. You can say “Alexa open Prime Video” to start watching the series you like the most. But we can also use the television control of the buttons to move through the menus, increase and decrease volume and control everything in a classic way with your remote control.

Besides, Its installation is very simple and you will only have to connect it to the HDMI of your TV and follow a few simple steps on the screen to start enjoying all the content offered by this star Amazon device. We just have to log in to the Amazon account to synchronize the devices and start enjoying them.

