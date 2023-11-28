Although Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday have passed, you can continue shopping at a discount. Amazon continues with its offers and this Lenovo Tab M10 Plus tablet with more than 30% off is perfect if you are looking for a new, quality tablet, with great storage and now with almost 100 euros on offer over its usual price.

Having a tablet at home has many advantages and we can give it many uses. To shop online, to watch videos on YouTube, to read newspapers or news or check your email or to follow online classes from the sofa. Whatever it is, a tablet is an excellent option and this one from Lenovo has everything you need to renew yours.

Features of the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

A tablet with a large screen 10.6 inches with 2K quality which will ensure a good resolution for whatever we want. Image quality to watch series or movies or videos but also if you want to read clearly or watch any type of content on it. A modern, subtle design and with fine edges and in dark gray color and with an elegant finish.

If you’re worried about power or space, you don’t have to worry. A chip MediaTek Helio G80 accompanied by a memory 4GB RAM and an internal storage of 64 GB expandable that we can have up to 1 TB of storage for all the space you want and save as many applications, games or photos as you want or need. But if you want more space you can choose other models with higher memory and the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus has a 128 GB storage version if necessary. Of course, you will have to pay a little more when purchasing the tablet.

It has all the necessary connections and has WiFi y BluetoothIn addition to a current operating system such as Android 12, it is compatible with all current apps on the market, so you can use it to buy in stores like Amazon, to watch Netflix or HBO Max or Disney, and it is compatible with many of the most popular games on the market. .

If you want it to study or take notes, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is a good option Compatible with Lenovo Precision Pen 2 (which is not included) that will allow us to have more precision in everything we do and will allow you to draw, take notes, underline or write what you need on the tablet for personal or professional use.

Lenovo digital penigraph

If we want more precision, the tablet is compatible with Lenovo digital pens so it can be an essential accessory when you make your purchase. The Lenovo Digital Pen 2 is a digital pen with a diameter of 9.5 millimeters and that allows up to more than 4,000 different sensitivity levels to the pressure. It has two quick access side buttons to make our work easier and allows us to write as if it were on paper but on the screen.

It is one of the best things you can add to your basket with the Lenovo tablet and runs on an included AAAA battery. It is comfortable, it is precise and it will allow you to sign documents, take notes, edit photos or draw in a simple way and with great autonomy.