Suara.com – PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) has prepared strengthened telecommunications and data networks in all cities hosting the U-17 World Cup.

There are four cities that will be the locations for the competition, namely Jakarta, Bandung, Surakarta and Surabaya.

For this reason, long ago XL Axiata has strengthened its network, including adding capacity and deploying mobile BTS (base transceiver stations).

This network strengthening step targets at least 16,000 BTS in four cities, including by deploying 3 mobile BTS units.

XL Axiata Director & Chief Technology Officer, I Gede Darmayusa said, with great enthusiasm, the company helped make this big event a success by providing good quality telecommunications and data services.

“Of course, strengthening the network will not only be in the stadium environment where the match is located, but also throughout the city,” he said in his official statement, Sunday (5/11/2023).

Illustration of XL Axiata network maintenance. (XL Axiata)

The assumption, he added, is that apart from the delegation members of each team, there will also be tens of thousands of spectators present, who will also enjoy the atmosphere of the city apart from watching the match.

Gede added that strengthening this network is not too difficult for XL Axiata because network strengthening is a routine program that is carried out gradually in all XL Axiata operating areas.

The four cities where the World Cup will be held are the main big cities on the island of Java, in fact the network quality in these four cities is very good.

To ensure that the existing network can face potential surges in usage traffic, XL Axiata continues to strengthen it by increasing capacity up to 2 times the available daily capacity.

In the four host cities, the network fiberization process has covered the majority of the existing BTS.

Fiberization itself is network modernization by connecting BTS via fiber lines, including regenerating BTS devices.

An example is by replacing devices that currently use microwaves with fiber devices.

“We predict there will be a potential increase in traffic of up to 30 percent during the U-17 World Cup for almost a month,” continued Gede.